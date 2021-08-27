See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. David Mescher, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Mescher, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mescher works at Identity Medical Group (Dignity Health Medical Group) in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Identity Medical Group (Oxnard)
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Debra Dorr — Aug 27, 2021
About Dr. David Mescher, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 49 years of experience
  • English, Chinese and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1912908856
Education & Certifications

  • Usc Lac Med Center
  • Usc Lac Med Center
  • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
  • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.