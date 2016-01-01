Overview

Dr. David Mendoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Wetzel County Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.