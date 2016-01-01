Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Mendoza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Wetzel County Hospital.
Orthopedic Hospitalists of Parkersburg LLC604 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-5155
Co Ovasc608 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (740) 423-4684
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Urology
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
