Overview

Dr. David Mendenhall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.



Dr. Mendenhall works at DAVID R MENDENHALL MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.