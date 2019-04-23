See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Mendelblatt works at Dr. Frank Mendelblatt in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank I Mendelblatt MD PA
    600 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 822-6763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelblatt?

    Apr 23, 2019
    This was routine after moving From MI and searching for doctor.I found dr.David to be An EXCELLENT professional.
    — Apr 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mendelblatt to family and friends

    Dr. Mendelblatt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mendelblatt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD.

    About Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215964697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendelblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendelblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendelblatt works at Dr. Frank Mendelblatt in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mendelblatt’s profile.

    Dr. Mendelblatt has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Mendelblatt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.