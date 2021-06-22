Overview

Dr. David Menashe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Menashe works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.