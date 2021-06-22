Dr. David Menashe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menashe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Menashe, MD
Overview
Dr. David Menashe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Menashe works at
Locations
Urology at Providence Plaza5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 514, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 488-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Menashe is an outstanding Doctor. Been his patient for many years. Could not be better.
About Dr. David Menashe, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376535617
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
- Med College Wisc
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Oregon, Eugene
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menashe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menashe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menashe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menashe works at
Dr. Menashe has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menashe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Menashe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menashe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menashe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menashe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.