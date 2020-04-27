Dr. David Menapace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menapace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Menapace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago (GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Menapace is a phenomenal doctor. He is very knowledgable, confident, genuine and kind. He takes the time to listen and understand your history. He will go above and beyond for you. Would recommend to anyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Loyola University of Chicago (GME)
Dr. Menapace has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menapace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
