Dr. David Meltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Meltzer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Meltzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 109, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 668-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meltzer?
About Dr. David Meltzer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1700827359
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meltzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meltzer has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meltzer speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.