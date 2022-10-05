Overview

Dr. David Melon, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lincolnton, NC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Melon works at Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat Head and Neck Surgery Center, PA in Lincolnton, NC with other offices in Morganton, NC and Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Nosebleed and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.