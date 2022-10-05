Dr. David Melon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Melon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Melon, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lincolnton, NC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Melon works at
Locations
Lincolnton Office751 S Laurel St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 748-6712
Morganton149 W Parker Rd Ste C, Morganton, NC 28655 Directions (828) 322-2183
Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat Head and Neck Surgery Center, PA304 10th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-2183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We had seen him in the Lincolnton office many years ago and had a great experience. Had a return visit in the Morganton office and had a excellent experience there. Doctor is easy to talk to very pleasant manner. Had hearing test and the audiologist was good also. Will come back
About Dr. David Melon, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407054760
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
