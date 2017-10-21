Dr. David Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Melendez, MD
Dr. David Melendez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Melendez works at
-
1
Center for Women's Health4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 408-0858
-
2
Center for Women's Health13921 N Meridian Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-7430
-
3
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-3773
-
4
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-6890
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing another docter for 15 years and referred out for a surgery. I was scared at first having to see someone new. I was more than happy to meet Dr. Melendez and he made me feel completely comfortable. I am now considering switching to Dr. Melendez as my gynecologist even though he is on the other side of town. Now I did have to wait a month and half for a appt. And now that he has confirmed surgery is needed after doing his own exam I am having to wait 2 months for surgery date.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1548229222
- Caguas Regl Hosp
