Dr. David Meinbach, MD

Urology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Meinbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Meinbach works at University Urologists in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University Urologists
    4889 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-1212
  2
    University Urologists
    10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 106, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stones
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stones
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bowenoid Papulosis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP)
Hydrocele
Hypospadias
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Procedures
Prostate Stones
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterscopies
Urethral Stones
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 10, 2022
    From intake thru initial chart thru checkout; all the staff are friendly courteous knowledgeable and professional. Dr Meinbach’s superb academic background is exhibited in patient treatment and flawless diagnosis.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Meinbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962596445
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Meinbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meinbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meinbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meinbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meinbach has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meinbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Meinbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meinbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meinbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meinbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

