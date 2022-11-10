Overview

Dr. David Meinbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Meinbach works at University Urologists in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.