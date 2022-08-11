Dr. David Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Meier, MD
Dr. David Meier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Blanchard Valley Medical Associates Lab200 W Pearl St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0380Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Blanchard Valley Hospital1900 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-4500
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Never rushes. Takes time to listen and answers questions. Asks questions to make sure he is aware of anything that could make things better. My husband and I both see him and Amy Sloan (CNP). They return calls. When we have been in BVH they will come when necessary. They both care. This means so much when needed.
About Dr. David Meier, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164470969
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
