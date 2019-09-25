Dr. David Mego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mego, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mego, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Locations
Little Rock7 Shackleford West Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 664-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best!!! Saved my life.
About Dr. David Mego, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mego accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mego has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mego.
