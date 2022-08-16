Dr. Medway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Medway, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Medway, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Culture of Life Family Services362 W Mission Ave Ste 105, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 741-1224
Bruce M Crabtree MD Inc8881 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (858) 499-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Very nice doctor who goes the extra mile.
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Medway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medway works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Medway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.