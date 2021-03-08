Dr. David Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Medina, MD
Overview
Dr. David Medina, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Chandler Regional Medical Center1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 728-3301
- 2 8755 E Bell Rd Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 562-6610
Vertisis Custom Pharmacy9343 E Bahia Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 562-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. David Medina on an emergency basis at Chandler Regional Medical Center. He thoroughly explained the procedure & drew a picture of what the procedure entailed. Needless to say, I was very nervous but Dr. Medina was very calming. I was definitely in good hands.
About Dr. David Medina, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093764722
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medina accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
