Overview

Dr. David Medina, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Medina works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.