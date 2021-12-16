Overview

Dr. David Medich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Medich works at UPMC Colon And Rectal Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.