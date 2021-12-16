Dr. David Medich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Medich, MD
Overview
Dr. David Medich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
-
1
UPMC Colon And Rectal Surgery9100 Babcock Blvd Ste 4828, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (877) 684-7189
-
2
N Landerman MD P.c.3471 5th Ave Ste 603, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-1705
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Medich was thorough and listened to our questions and concerns and found the issue that has taken others to find for over a year! We left the office feeling confident in Dr.Medich and forever thankful.
About Dr. David Medich, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medich has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Medich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.