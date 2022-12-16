Dr. David Medford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Medford, MD
Overview
Dr. David Medford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Eye Surgeons of Northern NJ, pa95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-2000
-
2
David Medford MD405 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's difficult to think of something original to say here; all of the superlatives have been used up by other people! Dr. Medford recently performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. I chose the "Vivity" replacement lenses that correct distance vision, and also improve intermediate and near vision. Long story short, I am truly amazed by how well I can see now. For the first time in decades I almost never need to wear eyeglasses (needed only for reading in dim light). The care received from Dr. Medford, and from everyone on his staff, could not have been better. Each person I dealt with left me with the impression that they genuinely cared about what they were doing. It's worth noting that I'm the kind of person who always seems to have lots of questions, but never did I feel rushed in any of my interactions with Dr. Medford or with anyone on his staff. Great care; great results. Highly recommended!
About Dr. David Medford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023079522
Education & Certifications
- Affiliated Eye Residency Of Nj
- Univ Hosp
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Cornell University, Arts & Sciences
