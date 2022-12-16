See All Ophthalmologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. David Medford, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (212)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Medford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Medford works at NYU Vein Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliated Eye Surgeons of Northern NJ, pa
    95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2000
    David Medford MD
    405 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-3322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 212 ratings
    Patient Ratings (212)
    5 Star
    (197)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 16, 2022
    It's difficult to think of something original to say here; all of the superlatives have been used up by other people! Dr. Medford recently performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. I chose the "Vivity" replacement lenses that correct distance vision, and also improve intermediate and near vision. Long story short, I am truly amazed by how well I can see now. For the first time in decades I almost never need to wear eyeglasses (needed only for reading in dim light). The care received from Dr. Medford, and from everyone on his staff, could not have been better. Each person I dealt with left me with the impression that they genuinely cared about what they were doing. It's worth noting that I'm the kind of person who always seems to have lots of questions, but never did I feel rushed in any of my interactions with Dr. Medford or with anyone on his staff. Great care; great results. Highly recommended!
    About Dr. David Medford, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Spanish
    1023079522
    Education & Certifications

    Affiliated Eye Residency Of Nj
    Univ Hosp
    UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Cornell University, Arts & Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Medford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medford has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    212 patients have reviewed Dr. Medford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.