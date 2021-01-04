Dr. David McNeir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McNeir, MD
Overview
Dr. David McNeir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
Inside Women's Healthcare Building, 4th Floor1301 S Coulter St Ste 413, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 677-7952
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mc Neir is the main man in my book. He did 7 or 8 surgeries on me in 2015, all resulting a nic from my small intestine from roboted arm from another Dr. Dr. Mc Neir came to my rescue never gave up on me gave me the best care like I was family. So, if you want the best care go to Dr.Mc Neir Amarillo Texas
About Dr. David McNeir, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104803527
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeir has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.