Dr. David McNeil, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David McNeil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. McNeil works at Affiliated Mental Health Professionals, SC in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Mental Health Professionals, SC
    135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 105, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 291-8810
  2. 2
    Chicago Office
    151 N Michigan Ave Apt 911, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 291-8810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 06, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. McNeil since 1989 when I was lucky enough to have been assigned to him. He is one of the most knowledgeable physicians I know and in my lifetime I have had the unfortunate pleasure of meeting with many many doctors job. I would not have stayed with Dr. McNeil if not for his outstanding compassion and clinical skills. Recently I had a family crisis. I urgently needed to speak to him - and he squeezed me in. No rushing from him. That's why he is often late to appointments (the only negative) - he accommodates emergencies on occasion. But over the past 30 years, Dr. McNeil has provided me with solid direction and medication advice. There is no one who understands medications like he does. So I put up with tardiness because I see him once every three months and one most accept his humanity if you want his vast clinical knowledge. And I have never felt judged by him, only support.
    Gregg — Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David McNeil, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881652154
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David McNeil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNeil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNeil has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

