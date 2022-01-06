Overview

Dr. David McNeil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. McNeil works at Affiliated Mental Health Professionals, SC in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.