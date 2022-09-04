Overview

Dr. David McMillen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. McMillen works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.