Dr. David McKinsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David McKinsey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. McKinsey works at
Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Kansas City2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 392 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 393-6075
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David McKinsey, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1366405078
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
