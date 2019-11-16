Dr. David McKinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McKinney, MD
Overview
Dr. David McKinney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Skagit Valley Hospital and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Locations
Madrona Medical Groupps4545 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 738-2200
Whidbey Community Physicians275 SE Cabot Dr Ste B101, Oak Harbor, WA 98277 Directions (360) 675-6648
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he is practicing in Seattle at the northwest med ctr. :)
About Dr. David McKinney, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.