Overview

Dr. David McKenna, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Piqua, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. McKenna works at Perinatal Partners in Piqua, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.