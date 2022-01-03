Dr. David McHenry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHenry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McHenry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David McHenry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Magee General Hospital, Neshoba County General Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McHenry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St.Dominic Neuroscience Center971 Lakeland Dr Ste 557, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4560
-
2
Mea Primary Care Plus LLC4204 Clay St, Vicksburg, MS 39183 Directions (601) 200-4560
-
3
Ob.gyn. Associates of Magee PC360 Simpson Highway 149 Ste 220, Magee, MS 39111 Directions (601) 200-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Magee General Hospital
- Neshoba County General Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHenry?
Dr Mc Henry is very direct. He answers all my questions. I prefer direct and to the point. His knowledge is valuable and quickly shared. He explains everything thoroughly. Heis not a touchy-feely type which is fine by me.
About Dr. David McHenry, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053494831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHenry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHenry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHenry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHenry works at
Dr. McHenry has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHenry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McHenry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHenry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHenry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHenry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.