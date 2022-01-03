Overview

Dr. David McHenry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Magee General Hospital, Neshoba County General Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McHenry works at St Dominic Hospital Med Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Vicksburg, MS and Magee, MS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.