Dr. David McGroarty, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David McGroarty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. McGroarty works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates - Bremo in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bremo
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste 601, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 673-2806
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    West Creek Office
    1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 (804) 330-7840
    Ridgefield
    2200 Pump Rd Ste 101, Henrico, VA 23233 (804) 673-2806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Sadly, Dr McGroarty has retired and I have not yet found a replacement. As a nurse, I found his hospital bedside manner to be very caring. He didn't t talk "over" the patient. My personal care from him was uneventful. Have had an esophagoscopy X2 and colonoscopy with him and felt safe and cared for by him and the staff. I will agree with others concerning the office wait time but I have also found that if the wait was going to be extensive the staff offered patients to re-schedule or can wait. I feel if a physician does not run a strict time schedule to see patients then time and individual attention is given to the patient prior to me and I can expect the same care. I have known Dr McGroarty for a very long time and will miss having him as one of my caregivers. Happy retirement!
    Laura VanNess — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. David McGroarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366444945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jeff Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David McGroarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGroarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGroarty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGroarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGroarty has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGroarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. McGroarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGroarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGroarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGroarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

