Dr. David McGroarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David McGroarty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. McGroarty works at
Locations
Bremo5875 Bremo Rd Ste 601, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 673-2806Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Creek Office1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 330-7840
Ridgefield2200 Pump Rd Ste 101, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 673-2806
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Sadly, Dr McGroarty has retired and I have not yet found a replacement. As a nurse, I found his hospital bedside manner to be very caring. He didn't t talk "over" the patient. My personal care from him was uneventful. Have had an esophagoscopy X2 and colonoscopy with him and felt safe and cared for by him and the staff. I will agree with others concerning the office wait time but I have also found that if the wait was going to be extensive the staff offered patients to re-schedule or can wait. I feel if a physician does not run a strict time schedule to see patients then time and individual attention is given to the patient prior to me and I can expect the same care. I have known Dr McGroarty for a very long time and will miss having him as one of my caregivers. Happy retirement!
About Dr. David McGroarty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1366444945
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jeff Hosp
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGroarty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGroarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGroarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGroarty works at
Dr. McGroarty has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGroarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McGroarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGroarty.
