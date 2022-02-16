Dr. McGinnis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David McGinnis, MD
Dr. David McGinnis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Falls Medical Specialists10753 Falls Rd Ste 225, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2828
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Doc is really a breadth of fresh air. Very well informed and prepares his thoughts and analysis before each appointment. Considers a broad range of possibilities and breaks them all down in a practical, easy to understand manner. Very easy to talk with about a wide range of issues. I presently see him as my rheumatologist. After seeing a variety of different medical providers, including other rheumatologists, I feel strongly in recommending this physician.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316918980
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
