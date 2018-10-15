Overview

Dr. David McGinnis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McGinnis works at Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.