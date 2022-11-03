Overview

Dr. David McGarey, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.



Dr. McGarey works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Flagstaff in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.