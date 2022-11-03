Dr. David McGarey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McGarey, MD
Dr. David McGarey, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.
Flagstaff350 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 227-5897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. McGarey cares about his patients, and he is generous both with his time and knowledge. He is good at setting you at ease and taking the time to explain exactly what is going on with your eyes. He listens carefully to what you have to say. He is also interesting!
- Cataract Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine|Saint Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Flagstaff Medical Center
Dr. McGarey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGarey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGarey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGarey has seen patients for Astigmatism, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGarey speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarey.
