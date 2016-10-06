Dr. David McFarland, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McFarland, DDS
Overview
Dr. David McFarland, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Johnston Family Dentistry Inc. Dba Dental Arts Group1136 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 214-0568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great office!
About Dr. David McFarland, DDS
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Great Lakes Naval Training Station
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McFarland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
836 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
