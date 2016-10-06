Overview

Dr. David McFarland, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. McFarland works at Dental Arts Group in Johnston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.