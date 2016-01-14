Dr. David McEniry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEniry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McEniry, MD
Dr. David McEniry, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. McEniry works at
Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph1624 S I St Ste 405, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
referred to Dr McEniry for Hep C and delightfully impressed by his demeanor, knowledge, ability to work with Veterans Hospital, (Vet Choice Program). He is very serious about getting needed factual data which the VA said wasn't required for proper treatment of this virus that has invaded my body through getting air gun injections while in boot camp in 1974 The VA has erased that transference probability from their Hep-C small booklet which was in the 2005 edition. Highly referred Thank You
About Dr. David McEniry, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1205924412
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
