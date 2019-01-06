Dr. David McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McCoy, MD
Overview
Dr. David McCoy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. McCoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stillwater Neurology610 S Walnut St, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 467-4809
-
2
Emily Tate LLC1601 Health Center Pkwy Ste 600, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 467-4809
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCoy?
He gives honest and direct answers and opinions. If he doesn't know the answer, he will tell you that he doesn't know. I greatly appreciated his honesty. He doesn't waste your time with fluff and gets right to the point. Some people obviously do not want direct and honest answers.
About Dr. David McCoy, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1477847416
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.