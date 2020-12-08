Overview

Dr. David McClure, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. McClure works at Harford Primary Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Immunization Administration and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.