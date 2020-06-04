Dr. David McCloskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McCloskey, MD
Dr. David McCloskey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Delaware County Memorial Hospital2100 Keystone Ave Ste 304, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 853-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I just had double hernia surgery with Dr McCloskey. The Dr, the hospital staff, the support staff, everyone was just great. Hospital and Dr are effecient and on time and all went off without a hitch.
About Dr. David McCloskey, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Med Coll Penn
- Medical College Penn
- General Surgery
Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCloskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCloskey works at
Dr. McCloskey has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCloskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCloskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCloskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.