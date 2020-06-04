Overview

Dr. David McCloskey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCloskey works at Mayer - General Surgery in Drexel Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.