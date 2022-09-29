Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David McCain, MD
Overview
Dr. David McCain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Comanche County Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology, Antilley Road1680 Antilley Rd Ste 125, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 428-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Comanche County Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient since my return from overseas in 2009. Dr McCain has monitored and treated me ever since. I have complete faith in his knowledge and abilities. He strongly urged me to pursue open heart surgery, which I did, and possibly saved my life.
About Dr. David McCain, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912978800
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Med Center
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCain has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCain speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
