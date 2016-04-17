Overview

Dr. David McAllister, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hancock County Health System, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, Kossuth Regional Health Center, Mahaska Health Partnership, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.



Dr. McAllister works at Iowa Heart Center - West in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.