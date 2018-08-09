Dr. David Mazza, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mazza, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Mazza, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Chula Vista Podiatry Group276 Church Ave Ste A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 427-0311
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr., he has cared for my moms’ needs in the most respectful and professional manner. He is a very caring human being... difficult to find now days! Very caring staff as well!
About Dr. David Mazza, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1831143452
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazza speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.
