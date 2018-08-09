See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. David Mazza, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Dr. David Mazza, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Mazza works at Chula Vista Podiatry Group in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chula Vista Podiatry Group
    276 Church Ave Ste A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 427-0311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Mazza, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831143452
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. David Mazza, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazza works at Chula Vista Podiatry Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mazza’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

