Overview

Dr. David Mazza, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Mazza works at Chula Vista Podiatry Group in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.