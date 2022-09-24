Dr. Maziarz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Maziarz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Maziarz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Dr. Maziarz works at
Locations
Sanford Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery Clinic1301 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 312-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so blessed to have him as my surgeon. Mayo turned me down but he pulled me through and I saw my newest grand baby born.
About Dr. David Maziarz, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
