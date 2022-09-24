Overview

Dr. David Maziarz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Maziarz works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Lobectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.