Dr. David Mayman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Mayman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Mayman works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2024
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 15, 2022
    Dr. Mayman was recommended to me bc I needed a revision surgery to a botched knee replacement surgery. He was amazing and did his best to repair the damage left by the prior surgeon.
    Cathy, NJ — May 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Mayman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407882921
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Queen's University
    Medical Education
    • Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Western Ontario
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayman works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mayman’s profile.

    Dr. Mayman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

