See All Orthodontists in Canonsburg, PA
Dr. David Mayberry, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Mayberry, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (885)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Mayberry, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital.

Dr. Mayberry works at Mayberry Orthodontics in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ashwood
    1000 Ashwood Dr # 10001, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 201-8497
  2. 2
    Whitehall
    101 Towne Square Way Ste 269, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 730-1060
  3. 3
    Mt. Lebanon Office
    250 Mount Lebanon Blvd Ste 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 730-1087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Canonsburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
Cosmetic Procedure
Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
Cosmetic Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion - Short Stature Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 885 ratings
    Patient Ratings (885)
    5 Star
    (861)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mayberry?

    Oct 01, 2019
    By far one of the most professional doctor offices I have visited. Both of my children have been in the care of Dr Mayberry and his staff. . Dr Mayberry provides clear information and allows the family to be a part of the decision making process for your child’s care. Hands down the most prompt service . Never a wait .
    Lauren C — Oct 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Mayberry, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Mayberry, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mayberry to family and friends

    Dr. Mayberry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mayberry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Mayberry, DMD.

    About Dr. David Mayberry, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073685426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine|Department Of Orthodotnics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mayberry, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    885 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Mayberry, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.