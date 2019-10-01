Dr. David Mayberry, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mayberry, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Mayberry, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital.
Locations
1
Ashwood1000 Ashwood Dr # 10001, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 201-8497
2
Whitehall101 Towne Square Way Ste 269, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 730-1060
3
Mt. Lebanon Office250 Mount Lebanon Blvd Ste 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Directions (412) 730-1087
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayberry?
By far one of the most professional doctor offices I have visited. Both of my children have been in the care of Dr Mayberry and his staff. . Dr Mayberry provides clear information and allows the family to be a part of the decision making process for your child’s care. Hands down the most prompt service . Never a wait .
About Dr. David Mayberry, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073685426
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine|Department Of Orthodotnics
- Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayberry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayberry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
885 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.