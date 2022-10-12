Overview

Dr. David Maurer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Maurer works at SURGICAL CONSULTANTS PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.