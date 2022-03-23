Dr. David Matusiak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matusiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Matusiak, DO
Overview
Dr. David Matusiak, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always very nice, always making sure if we have any questions. Explaining and making sure we understand the care our child receives. Very hands on
About Dr. David Matusiak, DO
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487605556
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matusiak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matusiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matusiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Matusiak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matusiak.
