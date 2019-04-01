Dr. Mattson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mattson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mattson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mattson works at
Locations
Indiana University Health Neuroscience C355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2141
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-5555Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mattson takes time to fully answer questions and is the best Doc I’ve ever had. Excellent bedside manner. I can’t imagine anyone better... MS is a horrible disease and I felt he really cares about the individual. I can’t say enough good about him..
About Dr. David Mattson, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1588688030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattson works at
Dr. Mattson has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.