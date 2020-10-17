Overview

Dr. David Matthews, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pagosa Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Matthews works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.