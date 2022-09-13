Overview

Dr. David Mateo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259 and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mateo works at Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.