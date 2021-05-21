Overview

Dr. David Maslen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukie, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital.



Dr. Maslen works at Northwest Primary Care Group in Milwaukie, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.