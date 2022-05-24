Dr. David Masiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Masiello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Masiello, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Masiello works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Oasis Healthcare71777 San Jacinto Dr Ste 101G, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-5336
-
2
Hematology Oncology Specialists1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 264-0430
-
3
Hematology Oncology Specialists1851 Lombard St Ste 105, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-7232
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I have ever seen. He is straightforward in his approach. But, don’t let that deceive you. I have never been so well cared for or felt like a doctor was advocating for me than with Dr. Masiello. He never rushes, he explains things thoroughly, his intelligence is off the charts. He is proactive and finds ways to get me what I need in terms of testing, procedures, insurance approvals, and medicines from the manufacturer when insurance won’t cover the costs. He is a beacon of light.
About Dr. David Masiello, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1427277573
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
