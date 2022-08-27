Dr. David Masel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Masel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Masel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Texas Health Frisco.
Dr. Masel works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Care Clinics at Plano6101 Windhaven Pkwy Ste 145, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 436-1965Tuesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Specialty Care Clinics13988 Diplomat Dr # 100C, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (469) 833-2927Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Specialty Care Clinics2600 W Pleasant Run Rd # 340, Lancaster, TX 75146 Directions (469) 833-2927Thursday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masel?
Dr. Masel and Patty were absolutely wonderful! Dr. Masel's bedside manner and knowledge are impeccable. I suffered with back issues for over 20 years that had been brushed off by Ortho doctors as "degenerative discs" that can be treated with PT. After years of PT and several Ortho opinions, I ended up in the ER due to my right leg locking. I was unable to walk. Dr. Masel looked at my MRI and knew immediately what was needed. Thank you Dr. Masel for finally helping me with the pain I have been pushing through for so many years and Thank You Patty for always being available to speak with my husband and I with any questions that came up :)
About Dr. David Masel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417937426
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masel works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Masel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.