Dr. David Marzulo, DO

Dr. David Marzulo, DO

Neurology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Marzulo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Marzulo works at Dr. David C. Marzulo in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gilbert J. Toffol, D.O., F.A.C.N.
    1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 834-9575
  2. 2
    Dr. David Charles Marzulo
    9700 N 91st St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 834-9575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Autonomic Disorders
Essential Tremor
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Autonomic Disorders

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 28, 2019
    Dr Marzulo was very thorough in assessing my head pain. He tried numerous treatments and was knowledgeable about off-label uses. He spent time with me planning the treatments. I would recommend him for the neuro causes of nerve pain. My wife is now seeing him for migraines.
    RoadWriter777 in Mesa, AZ — Jun 28, 2019
    About Dr. David Marzulo, DO

    • Neurology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699771600
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Indiana U
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Marzulo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marzulo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marzulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzulo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzulo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

