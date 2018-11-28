Dr. David Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 2, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-4275
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
He is a wonderful Doctor, very caring, compassionate and knows his stuff. His staff is great too. Never any problems in the 4 years that i have been seeing him, with all my different problems.
About Dr. David Martin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972585206
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Sch of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Med
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.