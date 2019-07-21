See All Dermatologists in Anderson, IN
Dr. David Martin, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Martin works at DAVID L MARTIN MD INC in Anderson, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David L. Martin M.d. Inc.
    2101 Jackson St Ste 201, Anderson, IN 46016 (765) 649-0161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Erysipelas
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Jul 21, 2019
    Dr. Martian has always listened to my concerns, and addressed each one. I always leave feeling confident that I have received the best care.
    About Dr. David Martin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 58 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1952309510
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at DAVID L MARTIN MD INC in Anderson, IN. View the full address on Dr. Martin's profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

