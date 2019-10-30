Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Locations
David J. Martin MD PC7444 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t seen him in a few years but I loved him. He replaced my knee. Did a great job.
About Dr. David Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1215037171
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.